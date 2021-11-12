Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $8.21 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 73,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

