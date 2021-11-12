Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $21.06 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,057,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $146.13. 35,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

