Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 922,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after acquiring an additional 147,917 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

CVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

