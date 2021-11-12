SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $711.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunOpta stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

