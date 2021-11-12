SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the quarter. SunPower accounts for 1.6% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AtonRa Partners owned about 0.09% of SunPower worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

