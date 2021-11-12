Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

SRDX stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $884,477 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Surmodics by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Surmodics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

