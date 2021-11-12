Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Oblong as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at $17,097,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oblong alerts:

OBLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Oblong Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 65.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oblong Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.