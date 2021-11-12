Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,104 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of S&W Seed worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

