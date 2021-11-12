Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.38. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

