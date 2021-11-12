SVB Leerink Raises Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $16.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

GOSS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

