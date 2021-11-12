SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,582.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,725,334 shares valued at $26,053,630. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

