SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40).

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

