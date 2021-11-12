SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.45). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,702,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 228,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

