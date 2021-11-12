SVB Leerink Weighs in on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

