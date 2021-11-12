SVB Leerink Weighs in on MannKind Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for MannKind in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

