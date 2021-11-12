Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SWMAY. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

