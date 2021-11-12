Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

SYNA opened at $249.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

