Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 186.14%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

