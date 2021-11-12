Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

TCMD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,139. The firm has a market cap of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.