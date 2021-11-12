Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

