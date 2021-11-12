Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

