Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

TALS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,223. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.