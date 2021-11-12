Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.17. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.