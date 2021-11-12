Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

LON TW opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

