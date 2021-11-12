TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.47.

TRP opened at C$62.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.12. The firm has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$51.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

