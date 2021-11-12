TD Securities Increases WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WLYYF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.