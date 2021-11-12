TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$26.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTSHF opened at $21.94 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.