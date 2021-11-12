TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.41.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.69.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

