TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.64

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.64 and last traded at $107.32, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

