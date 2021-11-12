TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 22,350 shares of company stock worth $278,465 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

