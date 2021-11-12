TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. TELA Bio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $278,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
