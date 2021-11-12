TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. TELA Bio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $278,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELA Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of TELA Bio worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

