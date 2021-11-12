Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of TEO opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.