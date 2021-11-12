Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by UBS Group

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

