Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.