Telos Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $234.88 million and $2.68 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

