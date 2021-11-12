Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $390.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.24.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $367.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The firm has a market cap of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.93 and its 200 day moving average is $330.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.