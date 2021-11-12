TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $41.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $3,991,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 624,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 421,603 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

