TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.96 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.33 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$39.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.06%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.