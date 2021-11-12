Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $11.61 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.