Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

