Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 106,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,028,978 shares.The stock last traded at $24.74 and had previously closed at $25.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

