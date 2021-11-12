Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

TS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 17,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

