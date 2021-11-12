TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$6.30. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 637 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.