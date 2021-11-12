TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$6.30. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 637 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.