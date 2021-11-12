Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

