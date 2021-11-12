The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

BKEAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

