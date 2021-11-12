The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $57.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

