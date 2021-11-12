The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

