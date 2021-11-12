The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $28.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $26.12. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 47,976 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

