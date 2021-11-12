The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,016 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

