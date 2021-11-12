The Clorox (CLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

11/9/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

11/2/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

